EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after buying an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares in the last quarter. Golub Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 453,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 432,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 389,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.57 and a one year high of $118.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average is $116.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.