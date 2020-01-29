EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $279.72 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.74 and a 1 year high of $294.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total transaction of $917,171.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

