EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $64.18.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

