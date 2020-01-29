EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after buying an additional 97,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $334.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

