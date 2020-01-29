EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $3.82 Million Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,398,000 after buying an additional 125,958 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 1,304.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Dougherty & Co began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

EXAS stock opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

