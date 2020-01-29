EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,900,000 after purchasing an additional 108,573 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,998,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,903,000 after acquiring an additional 48,262 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5,234.4% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 48,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $662.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $375.02 and a 12 month high of $670.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $620.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.42.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

