EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $4.68 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up 1.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nomura decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -332.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

