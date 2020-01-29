EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $7.23 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.96 and a 200-day moving average of $261.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $185.59 and a 1-year high of $299.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

