EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,762,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 271.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,216 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

