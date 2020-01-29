EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up 2.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Europe ETF worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 468,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 33,088 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Shares of IEV opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

