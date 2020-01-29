EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

MA stock opened at $320.11 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

