EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 7,750 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 6.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 10.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.35.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.71. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

