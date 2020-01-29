EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,394,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 147.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,659,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,623,000 after buying an additional 184,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

ZTS stock opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

