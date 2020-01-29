EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 1,353 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.14.

SHOP opened at $477.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $476.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $418.45 and a 200 day moving average of $356.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.