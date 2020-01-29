EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 2,713 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 2.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.82.

NYSE:NOW opened at $313.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,742.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.84. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $318.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

