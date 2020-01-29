EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 4,058 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $265.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $171.74 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average of $229.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.