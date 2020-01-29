EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 9,557 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

VTI stock opened at $166.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $134.84 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

