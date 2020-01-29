Egretia Price Reaches $0.0015 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinEx and IDEX. Egretia has a market cap of $6.48 million and $2.18 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Egretia has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.48 or 0.03126487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00192444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

