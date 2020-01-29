Eight Capital Analysts Give White Gold (CVE:WGO) a C$2.65 Price Target

White Gold (CVE:WGO) has been assigned a C$2.65 price target by Eight Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 188.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE WGO traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.92. 36,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91. White Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.73 and a 52 week high of C$1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.06.

White Gold (CVE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory, Canada. As of March 1, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 22,040 quartz claims across 35 properties covering approximately 439,000 hectares located in the Yukon's white gold district in Canada.

