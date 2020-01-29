Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0483 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $699,740.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00640427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007320 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,282,938 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

