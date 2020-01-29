electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 12.4% in January

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 75.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in electroCore by 15.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in electroCore by 34.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in electroCore by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 80,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. electroCore has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.45.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that electroCore will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

ECOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. electroCore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

