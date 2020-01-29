Electroneum 1-Day Volume Tops $137,115.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Liquid, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Electroneum has a market cap of $42.58 million and $137,115.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,976,533,640 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bitbns, Cryptomate, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

