Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

EA opened at $111.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.76. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Boston Partners bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $66,642,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 283,719 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 902.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,029 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $22,420,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

