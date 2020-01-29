Elementeum (ELET) Market Capitalization Tops $30,654.00

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Elementeum token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Altilly and Instant Bitex. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $30,654.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,930,131 tokens. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com.

Buying and Selling Elementeum

Elementeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

