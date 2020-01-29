Elitium Market Capitalization Reaches $8.50 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Elitium has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $87,417.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00009412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.03100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

