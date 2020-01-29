Elysium Hits Market Cap of $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00637787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007326 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00035172 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.