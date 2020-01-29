EMCORE (EMKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 41.24%.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,577. The company has a market cap of $103.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMKR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EMCORE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.