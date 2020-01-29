Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s previous close.

EMA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.80.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA traded down C$0.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$60.16. The company had a trading volume of 644,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Emera has a 52-week low of C$45.50 and a 52-week high of C$60.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.44.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.