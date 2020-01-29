Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Down 8.2% in January

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,700 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 572,600 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

NYSE:EEX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 71,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,226. Emerald Expositions Events has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $749.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Emerald Expositions Events’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 34,142 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 371.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 359,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,548 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

EEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

