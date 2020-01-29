Emercoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,633.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0929 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $12,633.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000432 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,084,916 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Crex24, Livecoin, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

