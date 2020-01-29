Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $73.90. 215,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,556,145.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

