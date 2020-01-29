Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.94.

Shares of FLT opened at $317.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.65 and a 12 month high of $320.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

