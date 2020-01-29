Empowered Funds LLC Acquires New Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANH. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

