Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 11,344 TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,344 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 59,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $134,134.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 568 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $62,332.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $3,158,146. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLD opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.76 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.