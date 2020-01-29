Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 27,090 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 257,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 305.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 123,106 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,659,755.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,750 shares of company stock worth $14,653,388 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -64.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.