Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Roku by 47.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

Shares of ROKU opened at $129.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average of $131.89. Roku Inc has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,677.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,081 shares of company stock valued at $38,638,294 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

