Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $139.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -774.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average is $114.25.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total value of $1,212,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $3,636,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,895 shares of company stock worth $16,633,384. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

