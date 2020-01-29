Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,443,000 after purchasing an additional 132,456 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $133,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.