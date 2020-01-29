Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,731.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 336,148 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,979,000 after purchasing an additional 328,620 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 97.3% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,438,000 after purchasing an additional 258,424 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 116.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 138,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,850,000.

Shares of PODD opened at $193.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.34 and a 200 day moving average of $159.73. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $195.15.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Insulet’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $100,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

