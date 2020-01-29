Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 804 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,532 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $127.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -77.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

