Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,024 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

Shares of TNDM opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -141.18 and a beta of 0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,621.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,462 shares of company stock worth $14,832,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

