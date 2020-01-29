Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.64.

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,261. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$43.02 and a 1 year high of C$54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.26. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total value of C$1,577,081.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$51.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,160.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,550,037.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,253 shares of company stock worth $2,796,860.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

