Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $45.23 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00019134 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $45.23 million and approximately $412,577.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.82 or 0.03121788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00118944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 25,451,304 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

