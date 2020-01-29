Energizer (ENR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Energizer has set its FY20 guidance at $3.00-3.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. Energizer has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

