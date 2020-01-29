EnerSys (ENS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. EnerSys has set its Q3 guidance at $1.12-1.16 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.49 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.90%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90.

ENS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

