Enigma Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00003778 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bittrex, AirSwap and HitBTC. Enigma has a market cap of $26.43 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.01315949 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000881 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, HitBTC, Binance, Kyber Network, Tidex, Bittrex, Huobi, AirSwap, GOPAX, ABCC, Mercatox, Liqui and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

