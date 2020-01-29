Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.53-5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.418-1.488 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Enova International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.53-5.82 EPS.

ENVA stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 582,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,553. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.39. Enova International has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $31.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

