Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.35-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.77 million.Enova International also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.53-5.82 EPS.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

ENVA stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. 579,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. Enova International has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

