Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.58 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Enova International’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. 582,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. Enova International has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Enova International alerts:

ENVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.