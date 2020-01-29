Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.53-5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.418-1.488 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Enova International also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.35-1.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.39. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

